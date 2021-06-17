CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.