CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

