Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

