Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.63. 140,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,476,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

