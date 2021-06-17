Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

CNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

