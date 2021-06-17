Cerity Partners LLC Buys 262 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $263.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.