Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,952 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

