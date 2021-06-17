Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

