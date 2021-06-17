Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 751,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,403,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $423,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.35 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

