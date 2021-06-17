Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

