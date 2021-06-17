Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.89 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

