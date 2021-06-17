Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,158 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43.

