CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a market capitalization of $928.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of €131.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

