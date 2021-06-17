CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Up 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 2,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

