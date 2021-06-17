Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $327,228.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.