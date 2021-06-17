Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $94.12 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.15% of J & J Snack Foods worth $94,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,760,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,959.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

