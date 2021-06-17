Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $15.23 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

