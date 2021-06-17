Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 576,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,454,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.47% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $2,455,095. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

