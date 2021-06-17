Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $800.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $750.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

