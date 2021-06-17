Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 88,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,041,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.33. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

