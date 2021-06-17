Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $309,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,388.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,316. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,010.83 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,413.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

