ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.02. ChromaDex shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 3,402 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

