Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.21 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $80.97 million and approximately $19.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00754843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00084095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

