Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187,588.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $187,588.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $26.65 or 0.00068442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00772175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

