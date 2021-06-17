CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,196 shares of company stock valued at $20,250,367. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

