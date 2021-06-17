CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

