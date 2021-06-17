CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,790 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vicor worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Vicor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vicor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock worth $349,907 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.