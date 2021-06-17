CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 789,327 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 789,327 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,282 shares of company stock valued at $35,768,083. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

