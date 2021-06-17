CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

