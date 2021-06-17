CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.