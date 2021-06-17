CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 7,515 Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

CHIQ stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.