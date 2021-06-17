CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

