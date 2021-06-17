CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of SONO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

