CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sprott by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

