Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,320,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

