Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $120.28 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

