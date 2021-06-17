Cipher (CPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97,514.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $119,978.98 and $97,514.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00201136 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.44 or 0.00624321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

