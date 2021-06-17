Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

