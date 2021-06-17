Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,466. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.