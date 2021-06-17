Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

