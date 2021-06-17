Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to “Buy”

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

