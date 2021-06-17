Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $154,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 380,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

