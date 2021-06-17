Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.