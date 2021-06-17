Citigroup Raises Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $14.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

