Citigroup Raises Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $14.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
