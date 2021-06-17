Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

