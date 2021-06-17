Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.87. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 198,897 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,403,356 shares of company stock valued at $33,470,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

