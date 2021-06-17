CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 5.10. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. Analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

