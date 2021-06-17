ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

