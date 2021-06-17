Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

CWEN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 632,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.