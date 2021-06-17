CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of CML opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.71. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.86 million and a PE ratio of 53.25.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
