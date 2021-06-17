CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CML opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.71. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.86 million and a PE ratio of 53.25.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

